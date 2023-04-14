iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,859,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

