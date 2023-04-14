iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

