iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Trimmed by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

