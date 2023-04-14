iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 53,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,323. The company has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,571,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 150,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,656,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

