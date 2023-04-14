iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 726,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 616,062 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $20.39.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at about $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at about $23,421,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 282.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 900,115 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

