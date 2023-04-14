iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Bank of The West’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of The West owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 20,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

