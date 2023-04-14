iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $59.74. 769,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,098,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF



The iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies from Europe, Asia and the Far East. SCZ was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

