iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,514 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,687 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

