iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $226.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,510. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $248.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

