iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $139.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

