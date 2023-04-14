iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. 32,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

