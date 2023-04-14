iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

