iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324,320 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.51 during trading hours on Friday. 94,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,402. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

