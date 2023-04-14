iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

