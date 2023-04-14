iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Boosted by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

