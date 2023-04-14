Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 408,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 77,958 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 624,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 184,769 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

