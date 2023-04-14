Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 576.3% in March

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,600 shares, an increase of 576.3% from the March 15th total of 141,000 shares. Approximately 52.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

