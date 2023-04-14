James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

