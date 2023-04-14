Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $183.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

