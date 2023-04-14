Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 51,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,919. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

