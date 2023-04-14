Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,113,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 656,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,691. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

