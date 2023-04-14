Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,283. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.