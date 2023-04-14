Janney Capital Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 690,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,817. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.