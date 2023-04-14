Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.14. 250,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,696. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average of $156.50.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

