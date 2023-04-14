Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,184. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

