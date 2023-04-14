Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $377.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,313. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.