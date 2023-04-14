Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 245,795 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $74,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.47. 613,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

