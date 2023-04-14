Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,607 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $66,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $223.87. The company had a trading volume of 691,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,020. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

