Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $88,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 352,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,300. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

