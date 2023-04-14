Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 26,450 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $61,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,988. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.