Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 58,341 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,341 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $147,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 781,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,106. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

