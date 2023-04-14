Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.15.

WTW opened at $236.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

