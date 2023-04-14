Jefferies Financial Group Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.3 %

Several other research firms have also commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 719,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.