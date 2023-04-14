Jefferies Financial Group Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $67.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.
Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
