Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WT. UBS Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of WT stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.40. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

