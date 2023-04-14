John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 1,006.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

HPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,565. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

