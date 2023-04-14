Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.31.

NXT opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nextracker stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

