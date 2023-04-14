Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on NXT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.31.
Nextracker Trading Up 1.8 %
NXT opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06.
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
