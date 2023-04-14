JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

