JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $82.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

