JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $34.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.22.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.56 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

