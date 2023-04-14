JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,189,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 340,592 shares.The stock last traded at $56.47 and had previously closed at $56.69.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,875.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

