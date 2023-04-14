Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, Danske started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

KHOTF stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.