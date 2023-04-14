Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 304.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kamada by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Kamada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

