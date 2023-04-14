Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,236. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

