Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. 205,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,793. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $99.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.