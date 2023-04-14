Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.42. 785,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.65. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

