Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,510,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 189,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,359,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.