Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $75.80. 1,178,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

