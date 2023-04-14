Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,493. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.