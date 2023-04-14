Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 23,742 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,742 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 9,419,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,479,246. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

